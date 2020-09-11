Perspectives with Eric Reynolds will explore the challengers farmers face during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nationally, nearly all major crops have dropped by double-digit percentages. The Pandemic has also broken farmers distribution and supply chains, causing a loss of markets.
Eric will speak to the President of the Mobile County Farmers Federation and a third generation Greenhouse/Ornamental Farmer in Mobile County. They will share details about what local farmers, planters and ranchers have had to do to survive in 2020.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9:00.
