A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Eric sits down with Daryl Taylor, Michelle Hurdle, Steven Brown to explore the history of Airbus in Mobile. Airbus has delivered more than 190 A-320 airplanes and have flown more than 55 million passengers!
This industry started in Mobile five years ago and has continued to grow throughout the years! Learn more about Airbus this Saturday on FOX10 News when Perspective with Eric Reynolds airs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.