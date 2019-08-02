Around the world, firefighting is considered one of the most dangerous jobs. Every call presents different hazards and challenges. This job puts the lives of the firefighters lives and health at risk. Although being a firefighter is tough, it is also considered one of the most rewarding jobs with high satisfaction and happiness. On Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this week, Eric will explore firefighter safety and health. You can watch this edition on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. right after Fox10 News with Asha Staples.
We thank our First Responders for their service!
