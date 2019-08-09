You can catch an all-new edition of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Sunday! More than half a million people in our nation are homeless. In past year, homelessness was mainly men. Now, complete families has experienced this. Eric talks to six different agencies this week that can help all aspects of life including health, jobs, and homes. Eric explores the success of different organizations and agencies in the Gulf Coast.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. right after Fox10 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.