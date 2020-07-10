This Saturday at 9:00am.. PERSPECTIVES takes look at the upcoming Primary Run-Off Race and how COVID-19 may change the way you vote!
The spiking of the COVID-19 virus in Alabama and Mobile County, along with Governor Kay Ivey’s extending the Safer at Home orders, have led to closed facilities, canceled and program changes. The changes will also affect the look of our local polling places. Safety measures will be in place to protect the poll workers… as well as providing protection for voters.
When you cast your ballot on Tuesday, you will have to wear a mask at polling places in Mobile County. There will also be extra sanitation measures in place and social distancing requirements.
Also on PERSPECTIVES, you’ll see Democratic and Republican Party Leaders discuss how COVID-19 may affect voter turnout, despite three hotly contested run-off races.
The Party Leaders will also share their thoughts on the run-off for the U-S Senate Republican nomination.. and the run-offs for the Democratic and Republican nominations for the District One Congressional race.
PERSPECTIVES with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
