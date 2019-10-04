Hey batter batter! This week, Eric Reynold's is exploring Mobile's rich history in baseball. Five baseball Hall of Famer's were born in the Port City and this history dates back to the 1800's. Eric sits down with a Met's Hall of Famer and hears stories about baseball in the MLB and in Mobile.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds has a new day and time! You can now watch on Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. as well as the Fox10 YouTube Channel.
