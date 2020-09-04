The Mobile Airport Authority has completed a feasibility study and developed a master plan to move commercial passenger service from the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile. You can hear what that study included and how it will impact you.
Mobile Airport Authority President, Chris Curry, joins Eric Reynolds to share all of the details about the master plan and how soon the relocation will happen.
He will also talk about how the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected the airport terminal’s business, air traffic and the overall air travel industry itself.
You will also learn how safe it is to travel today.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9:00am right after Fox10 News!
