Get ready for new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds! This week, Eric talks with doctors at University Hospital who initiated a special program aimed to curb violent crime among our young people. The program is called Project Inspire. It is a three-week program where children from the Juvenile Court system have unique access to the emergency trauma center at University Hospital. The teens can directly see the consequences of gunshot wounds, stabbings and other crimes of violence.
Project Inspire has been a huge success! The goal is to ensure that the teens do not return to criminal violence. Project Inspire is gaining national attention and hopes to continue to educate the younger generation about the effects of intentional violence.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds will air Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. after Fox10 News.
