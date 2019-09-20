If you think that we live in the age of surveillance, you may be right! Perspectives with Eric Reynolds is exploring how this technology can catch criminals in our businesses and homes. The Mobile Police Department is encouraging all citizens to join Project Shield. Project Shield is a partnership that allows MPD to access existing surveillance cameras at home or in your business. The goal is to add more resources when criminal and terrorist threats happen. You can watch Perspectives this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. right after Asha Staples and Matt Barrentine on Fox10 News.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Explores Surveillance Technology in Homes
