We are just days away from school starting back for many kids across the Gulf Coast! Whether your children are learning at home or in the classroom, things will be very different. This Saturday, Perspectives with Eric Reynolds explores what the new school year will look like in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler and Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner will share details about their plans, the educational options that they’re providing for their students and the safety protocols that they have put in place to hopefully keep everyone safe.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.
