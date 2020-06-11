Less than 2 weeks into the 2020 Hurricane season, the U-S has already seen 3- named Storms get the attention of coastal residents! According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.. it’s going to be an above-normal season with 13 to 19 named storms.. and possibly, more than 6- Hurricanes.
This season will also be an even greater challenge because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. There are concerns of how Emergency Management Agencies will effectively shelter residents and observe CDC guidelines.
This Saturday morning, we hear from Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith, a tropical weather specialist, and the deputy director of Baldwin County's Emergency Management Agency.
Do not miss Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m.
