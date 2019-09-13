Perspectives with Eric Reynolds is getting ready to explore a hot topic! We all have seen our friends and family doin it, vaping. This Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Eric Reynolds talks to two local Alabama legislators who were instumental in the passage of a law that is designed to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of children. The new anti-vaping law in Alabama restricts the sale of these devices from many different areas like school zones and parks.
Vaping and e-cigarettes are making headlines after federal health official report that several deaths have occurred from vaping-related lung illnesses. Anyone under the age of 19 cannot buy an e-cigarette. Tune into Fox10 on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m
