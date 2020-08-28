Many of our local children are headed back to school virtually and in-person! This school year will look very different because of COVID-19. Eric Reynolds speaks to Mobile County Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese Superintendent Gwen Byrd about the issues they will have to tackle.
You can wait it Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.
