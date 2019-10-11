Kids across the Gulf Coast have settled in their new classrooms and schools. In the newest Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric sits down with several local superintendents to see how the school year is shaping up. Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler and Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner sit down with Eric and talk about the strengths of each school systems. In addition, Eric will share recorded interviews with Mobile County School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin, and Gwen Byrd, Executive Director of the Department of Catholic Education for the Mobile Archdiocese
If you want to hear about the vision set by these school leaders, you will need to tune in to Perspectives with Eric Reynolds at 8:30 a.m. on Fox10 News.
