Are you in need of a new furry friend? Eastern Shore Toyota has you covered! The Eastern Shore Toyota Dealership in Daphne is hosting a pet adoption event on behalf of the Baldwin Humane Society. All of the sweet animals will be ready for adoption on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is a wide selection of cats and dogs of all ages and sizes.
Eastern Shore owner and CEO, Shawn Esfahani stated, “Since our inception, Eastern Shore Toyota has been very involved in the community, donating both time and money to a variety of local charities and not-for-profits, among which is the Baldwin Humane Society. We are especially eager to help these loving animals find families who will give them loving homes.” The Baldwin Humane Society is one of the most active and respected shelters in the area and was the first countywide animal welfare agency.
Eastern Shore Toyota’s 17 acres features an inventory of hundreds of new and pre-owned vehicles. Customers enjoy an extensive Value Plan, which includes a nationwide lifetime warranty with unlimited time and miles, identity protection, theft protection, key/remote replacement protection and paint-less dent repair, all at no extra cost. Family-owned and operated, the dealership is “customer-centric” and offers a number of amenities including a café, free wireless internet, complimentary.
The Pet Adoption Event will have refreshments, a customer lounge, a mall shuttle and the Eastern Shore Toyota Certified Sales Team. In addition to a Toyota Certified sales team, associates include in-house financing and customer service professionals as well as highly trained service and repair technicians.
Details include:
What: Pet Adoption Event at Eastern Shore Toyota
When: Thursday, October 10, 2019
Where: Eastern Shore Toyota Daphne Dealership, 29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne, Al.
Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Find more information here.
