Our friend Chris Athey from ARF is introducing you Khloe. Khloe is an older girl who is looking for her forever home. The following information was provided by ARF's website:
Meet Khloe! Khloe and her sister Kourtney are taking ARF! These sweet older gals would love to find a home together - double the cute and double the fun! Though Khloe is the older sister, she's actually the more active and loves to chase tennis balls or, even better, gnaw away on a good chew toy. This gal is a true ham who loves to roll around outside (but only in the shade please) and get all the belly rubs. Khloe also LOVES treats, knows how to sit, go in her crate, and comfortably live in a home. If you'd like to foster or adopt this dynamic duo, fill out an application!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.