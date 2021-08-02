Meet our new Pet of the Week, Lucky Duck! This sweet puppy is a Lab mix and is looking for his forever home. If you would like to adopt Lucky Duck or one of his siblings, visit The Haven today.
For more information, visit their website.
Address: 559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
