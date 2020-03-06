Eastern Shore Toyota will be hosting another pet adoption event Saturday, March 7th, 10am – 1pm. Toni Fassbender from Eastern Shore Toyota and Abby Pruet from the Baldwin Human Society joined us on Studio10 to preview the event. They brought with them a special guest... Camo the dog! Click on the video link to see more.
According to spokespersons from Baldwin and Eastern Shore Toyota, the events are extremely popular because of the variety of pets on hand for prospective adoptive families to choose from (cats, kittens, dogs and puppies) and the fact that the Toyota dealership pledges to pay half the adoption fees. Baldwin is the first county-wide animal welfare agency and one of the most active and respected shelters in the area. Eastern Shore Toyota is located at 29732 Frederick Boulevard in Daphne.
Eastern Shore owner and CEO, Shawn Esfahani stated, “Animal welfare is among our top causes with which to be involved. The Baldwin Humane Society is one of our community’s most invaluable facilities of its kind, caring for and helping to find forever homes for so many pets. While we have many annual efforts on behalf of area charities and not-for-profit organizations, we clearly have a strong commitment to those dealing with animal welfare. We’ve had several events like this and we’re confident there will be many more as the need for pet adoption is ongoing. Eastern Shore Toyota is always thrilled to be able to give back to the community, and this event is certainly no exception.”
ABOUT EASTERN SHORE TOYOTA
Eastern Shore Toyota’s 17 acres features an inventory of hundreds of new and pre-owned vehicles. Customers enjoy an extensive Value Plan, which includes a nationwide lifetime warranty with unlimited time and miles, identity protection, theft protection, key/remote replacement protection and paintless dent repair, all at no extra cost. Family-owned and operated, the dealership is “customer-centric” and offers a number of amenities including a café, free wireless internet, complimentary refreshments, plush customer lounge with flat-screen TV’s, mall shuttle and more. In addition to a Toyota Certified sales team, associates include in-house financing and customer service professionals as well as highly trained service and repair technicians.
Eastern Shore Toyota
29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne
251-250-0161
