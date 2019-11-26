Eerie is our precious Pet of the Week from The Haven!
Eerie is a handsome, three-month old kitten. His caregivers say, he's very sweet, loves to be held and snuggled, and is always purring like a motorboat.
You can find more information about Eerie and other pets at www.havenforanimals.org. They're also having a Black Friday special, with 50% off adoption fees for all animals one year old and up. The promotion started Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 2, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.