Meet Amy! She is a sweet 6 month old kitten that is looking for her forever home. She has three other siblings who are also with The Haven. If you would like to adopt her, contact The Haven today!
The Haven is also gearing up for their popular Mystic Mutts of Revelry 2020 Parade! This year, animals and their owners are celebrating 50s style with "Woof is the Word." If you would like more information, contact The Haven at this website.
