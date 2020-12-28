Meet Arthur from ARF! This sweet pup has quite the story and continues to push on to be a happy dog. He had a sever heart worm disease and is not heart worm free thanks to our friends from ARF! He would be a great family member for your family. He is a two-year-old Lab mix and has great house manners. He is great with kids and other dogs but is not a fan of cats. Visit them online to adopt Arthur today!
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
