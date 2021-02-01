Meet this precious pup, Beverly! She is ready for her forever home and would love to be a family member of yours. If you would like to adopt her today, visit the Mobile County Animal Shelter!
The shelter is also hosting a rabies clinic coming up! It will be held on February 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and it is $13. Visit them online for more information.
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
