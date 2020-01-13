Meet this sweet pup, Duchess! She is an 11-year-old Boxer Mix that has been in the shelter for nearly a year. She has a big heart and loves attention. She would be perfect in a home with children, older adults or other animals! She is a senior dog and would love to spend her days with you and your family.
If you would like to adopt Duchess today, call (251) 586- 5534 or email inquiries@animalrescue.org.
