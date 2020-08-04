This time on Pet of the Week we are introduced to a sweet dog named Duke.
Duke is currently at the Mobile County Animal Shelter and looking for a furrever home!
For all the information you need about adoption and what services the Mobile County Animal Shelter provides:
Mobile County Animal Shelter
7665 Howells Ferry Rd
Mobile, AL 36618
(251) 574-3647
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.