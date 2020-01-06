If you are looking to adding a furry friend to your family this year, now is the time! Our friends at The Haven brought Fredrick to the studio. Fredrick is a young cat who is playful and independent. He would be great in a home with children who love to play.
The Haven currently has nearly 120 animals for adoption. Now is the time to adopt your family pet! For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.