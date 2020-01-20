Meet Mikey! He is a precious 10-week-old Bulldog mix that is ready to find his forever home. Mikey loves to be outside, play and love on whoever is holding him. He would be great in a family that has children and a yard to play in. If you want to take Mikey home, call them at (2510 574-3647 or visit their Facebook page!
The Mobile County Animal Shelter is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
