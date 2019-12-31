If you are wanting to add a furry friend in your family in the new year, Nina is your perfect animal! She is a Lab-mix and is under a year old. She loves to cuddle and would be great in a family with children or older adults. Nina is high energy so a spacious environment would be perfect for her personality. If you would like to adopt Nina, please call the Mobile County Animal Shelter at (251) 574-3647.
New Year's Eve can be a spooky time for your family pets. The Mobile County Animal Shelter wanted to remind you to keep your pets calm and indoors while fireworks are going off. Most animals tend to get even more nervous if you try to confine them. Be sure to make sure they are calm and indoors so they do not try to run away from the sound of fireworks.
The Mobile County Shelter also wants to encourage you to get your animals vaccinated. There is a Rabies Clinic coming up at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. The cost of the vaccinated is $10 cash, you can attend the event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 4, 2019.
For more information, visit their website!
