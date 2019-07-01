Jacob Black is our Pet of the Week from The Haven! This handsome Shepherd/Lab mix is looking for a family to love him for the rest of his days! Jacob is approximately 3 years old, loves to receive affection and will do anything for a cookie...hah! He would make a wonderful addition to any family wanting their world to shine brighter. For information on Jacob Black and other adoptable pets, visit www.havenforanimals.org.
Meet Our Pet of the Week, Jacob Black
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.