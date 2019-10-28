Meet Jingles, our Pet of the Week! Jingles is a two year old Chihuahua who is in need of a forever home. Jingles is a little shy so our friends at the Mobile County Animal Shelter recommend that he is in a home where he can receive attention. If you want to adopt Jingles, contact the Mobile County Animal Shelter today!

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.