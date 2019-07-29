Meet Riley from ARF! This friendly chihuahua mix packs a lot of exuberance in an 11-pound frame. He's very sweet and loves to socialize with everyone and every pup he meets. He has energy to spare, so he will do best in a home with lots of love and walks to give. Riley does well with people of all ages. At 3 years old, he's a pint-size charmer who'll quickly win your heart.
To learn about adopting Riley or another pet, click on www.animalrescuemobile.org.
