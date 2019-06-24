So cute! Officer Andrew Stubbs from the Mobile County Animal Shelter stopped by the studio with "Mia", our latest Pet of the Week.
Mia is believed to be a chihuahua mix who's about two months old. She has a black and tan coat.
If you want to learn more about Mia and other pets up for adoption, visit: www.mobilecountyal.gov/animals.
