Scott Graham from Pet Supplies Plus and Chris Athey from ARF joined us on Studio10 to talk about the "Pet Angel Tree" at Pet Supplies Plus. Chris also brought a special pup who is available for adoption!
The Pet Angel Tree is located at Pet Supplies plus and decorated with pictures of rescue pets. Each picture has a “wish list” on the back of what the pet wants for Christmas. You can take part now, through Christmas Eve. This benefits ARF, Hope4Hearts Animal Rescue, Friends of the Mobile Animal Shelter and Port City Hope Animal Rescue.
Pet Supplies PLUS
803 Hillcrest Rd.
Mobile, AL 36695
