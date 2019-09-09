Meet Buddy! Or as we've nicknamed him "Tank"! This BIG 4 year old Lab mix is about 75 lbs, but he is a baby at heart. Buddy craves affection all the time. His look of contentment when you pet his head is enough to melt your heart! Buddy is also a great leash walker, so don't be afraid to take this big guy on a walk. He listens to commands very well and just wants to please whoever has his leash in their hands. Buddy's other big love is treats, and he is just about the best treat catcher we've ever met (see his pic above)! Buddy gets along wonderfully with female dogs, but he will need a home without male dogs or cats. Buddy also is great with older kids who he can challenge to a good game of tug of war or soccer! Yes, Buddy even plays soccer! He is just too awesome! Contact ARF to meet Buddy today!
Pet of the Week: Buddy from ARF
