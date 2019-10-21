Chris Athey from the Animal Rescue Foundation joined us with this week's special guest... Carly!
Carly is a reigning tennis ball champ for 9 years straight! Click on the link to see why!
Most importantly, for more information on Carly and how to adopt her visit:
https://www.petfinder.com/dog/carley-28031807/al/mobile/animal-rescue-foundation-al31/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.