This Pet of the Week features Chopper from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Chopper is a Bulldog Mix. Tan and white with beautiful blue eyes. Chopper was found on the roadside in Grand Bay and needs a new forever home. This male pup is just 2 months old and loooking for a new family.
For adoption information and more visit:
https://www.facebook.com/mcacshelter/?ref=nf
https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/al/mobile/mobile-county-animal-shelter-al218/
