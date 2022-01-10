Meet your Pet of the Week, Chunky Monkey! ARF took in this sweet girl after she was abandoned. She's had eye surgery, ACL surgery, and a tumor removed, and through all that has remained so loving and calm.
ARF says, she's great with children and loves to meet new people.
To learn more about Marie, click here. For more on Animal Rescue Foundation and all of their adoptable dogs and cats, visit animalrescuemobile.org.
