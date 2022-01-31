The following information was provided by ARF:
Hello! Clarence here. I'm a dashing 2-year old hound mix who has lots to say. I love to be the center of attention. Like follow-you-to-the-bathroom, never-leave-your-side type loyalty. I also enjoy letting my humans know all my needs, all the time. For instance, snacks. One can never have too many of those, particularly meatballs or jerky treats. In an unfortunate turn of events, I've been egregiously banned from the kitchen for stealing too many unauthorized snacks.
Honestly, my foster family should take half the blame - when you leave a hamburger just sitting there, how is my hound nose NOT supposed to smell that and go for it? I also tried my foster's coffee once (again - it was just sitting there, so why not?), but that was the nastiest stuff ever. Aside from food, there's so much in this world to love. Whoever invented the rope toy is a genius! I love it when the humans play tug-o-war with me. I let them win on occasion, but my mad skills are really no match. There's one more piece of my story that I'm told is important. My foster family keeps saying I'm special needs.
True, I am sort of sick, but you got to live in the moment right? For awhile there, I was on meds and limited to what I could eat. It was so awful I can barely describe it. I've been through lots of tests and my care team is still trying to get to the bottom of what's going on. As long as they let me keep eating those jerky treats, I'm good. Plus, the vet's office isn't so bad. They always seem so happy to see me, which I love. These humans can't get enough of my charm. This feels like a dating profile, but I'm told I should list more of my qualities. Let's see....I am crate trained, know how to sit (but sometimes forget if I'm being honest), and walk really well on a leash. I also know exactly where to do my business - in the grass.
Did I mention I'm handsome? It's not just me saying this, everyone tells me it's so. Long ears, long legs, beautiful color. I should be winning prizes just for existing. All this to say, I need a home where I can be the center of your world. I'm a catch! I cannot wait to start interviewing the humans for this job. Applications can be found on ARF's website - animalrescuemobile.org. (Here's a tip: bring jerky treats and you'll be a shoo-in for the role).
Dog - Bloodhound/Retriever, Black Labrador
For more information, visit ARF.
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
