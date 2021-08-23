Meet our new pet of the week, Copper! Copper is a four month old hound mix who is looking for a forever home. If you would like to adopt this precious pup, contact The Haven today.
Pet of the Week: Copper with The Haven
- Chelsey Sayasane
