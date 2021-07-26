Meet our new Pet of the Week, Emma! This sweet pup is about 6 years old and loves people. Emma is looking for a foster home to care for her and to love her for the rest of her days. Chris Athey with ARF says that Emma has a terminal bone cancer. She could have six months to a year to enjoy her life.
ARF says that they will pay for medical expenses and other needs for Emma. If you would like more information, please contact ARF today.
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
