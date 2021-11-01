Gretchen with the Mobile County Animal Shelter is ready for her forever home. She is a one-year-old Lab/Hound mix. If you would like to adopt Gretchen, contact the shelter today.

Address7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618

Phone(251) 574-3647

