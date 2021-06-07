Meet our brand new pet of the week, Halo! This sweet puppy is an American Bulldog mix. She has high energy and will get up to 70 pounds. Halo would be great for a family with kids or a couple who likes to be active.
Mobile County Animal Shelter is also looking for donations. If you donate blankets, food, dog houses, etc. they will take them to families who need help with their animals.
For more information about Halo and upcoming events, visit Mobile County Animal Shelter online.
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
