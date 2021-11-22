Katie with the Mobile County Animal Shelter is ready for her forever home. She is 12-week-old Bulldog mix. If you would like to adopt Katie, contact the shelter today.
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
Mobile County Animal Shelter
251-574-3857
https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/government/departments/animal-control/pet-adoptions/
