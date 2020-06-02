Meet Larry! Larry is a wonderful dog looking for his furrever home. Larry and his friends at ARF are all still available for adoption despite the pandemic. Matter of fact, there may not be a better time than now to expand your family!
For more information, contact Animal Rescue Foundation at (251) 586-5534 or email them at inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org
