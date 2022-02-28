It is time for a new pet of the week. Our friend Kasey Cotton from The Haven brought Louis. This sweet 10-week-old pup is looking for his forever home. Kasey says since he is so young, he could adjust to any family dynamic. He may need room to run and grow so keep that in mind. 

To adopt Louis, contact The Haven today.

Address559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Phone(251) 929-3980

