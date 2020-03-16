Meet Max! He is an adult male Labrador Retriever and Basset Hound mix. His coat length is medium, and he will be great in a home with children and other dogs. He has the face of a Lab and the body of a Bassett Hound! For more information, contact Animal Rescue Foundation at (251) 586-5534 or email them at inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org
Pet of the Week: Max from ARF
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- Alabama public schools to close statewide close of business Wednesday; 2nd confirmed case
- Alabama now has five confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Walt Disney World in Orlando closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Wind Creek visitor test positive for COVID-19; all properties to close for 24 hours
- Alabama students missing school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday will not be marked unexcused
- Alabama now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Coronavirus outbreak could strain Mobile-area hospital capacity, officials say
- Man shot and killed on Dauphin Island Parkway
- North Baldwin Infirmary reports first case of coronavirus
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.