Today's Pet of the Week comes to us from The Haven in Fairhope. Bowden is a 4-year-old Bullmastiff mix, who's believed to be mixed with black Lab.
Bowden is a big bundle of love! He's very mellow and loves to be petted.
Watch the video to learn more about Bowden from Zach Stewart with The Haven.
To learn more about The Haven and how to adopt Bowden or another pet, visit www.havenforanimals.org or call 251-929-3980.
