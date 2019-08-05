Meet Jada!
Jada is a 3-month old female black & white bulldog mix. She's a sweet docile dog who loves to be walked on a leash.
She'll be available for adoption this Thursday.
The Mobile County Animal Shelter says they currently have a surplus of dogs so if you are in the market... now is the time to welcome home your new furrever friend!
