Meet Jamaica! This girl's foster family describes her as a wonderful puppy, and at 11 months old, she definitely still has that puppy energy! Jamaica is very playful and really great with kids and other dogs. She is also used to living with cats and is mainly more scared of them than anything. Like any puppy, Jamaica asks for lots of toys please! She absolutely loves chew toys and the ones that squeak are her favorite! Are you looking for an energetic, sweet, and super friendly pup? Contact us to meet Jamaica!
