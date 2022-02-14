Meet our new pet of the week! Jeffrey is a 10-week-old puppy who is looking for a forever home. He has siblings that are ready for a home too. Jeffrey will be ready for adoption this Thursday morning at Mobile County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit this website. 

