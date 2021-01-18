Meet our new Pet of the Week, Pumpkin! This sweet two-year-old pup is ready for her forever home. She was found chained to a fence and abandoned by her previous owners. Luckily, ARF found her and she is ready for a new home!
Pumpkin would be great in a house with children and other dogs. She would be better without cats, so keep that in mind!
If you would like to adopt Pumpkin, visit ARF online today!
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.